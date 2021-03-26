The Cupertino giant is considering developing a version of its more robust Apple Watch smartwatch and dedicated to users who do extreme sports activity, which could reach the market by the end of 2021 or next year, in parallel with the next iPhone.

Apple Watch first appeared in 2015 and has since hit the market six editions, a more affordable version (Watch SE) and various variants resulting from collaborations with brands such as Hermès or Nike.

A new version, known internally as Explorer Edition, it could join the list of Apple smart watches. It would be a more robust team, designed for use in extreme sports activities or in environments and situations that require greater resistance to withstand impacts.

Apple Watch SE, one of the versions of the smart watch that Apple launched in 2020. Photo: EFE.

Currently in internal debate, plans on the development of this device have not been determined, but it could go on the market at the end of this year or in 2022, as company sources informed the Bloomberg agency.

On the other hand, the technology company is working on its next smartwatch Apple Watch 7 which will come with a new feature for monitor blood glucose, like the function that Samsung developed for its Galaxy Watch.

The American company is currently testing the reliability of this feature, which will not require removal, before including it in Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch update

Recently, Apple released the new version of the watchOS 7.3.1 operating system to fix the bug that prevented some smartwatches from Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE charged when they activated the battery saver.

Some models of these models have a charging error after activating battery saver. For affected users, Apple offers a free repair service.

As reported by the Manzanita company on its official website, this problem only affects “a very small number of customers with Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models, and with watchOS 7.2 or 7.3”.

Apple says that charging problems only affect a few Apple Watch Series 5 models. Photo: REUTERS.

To know if their Apple Watch is affected by this problem, the user must place it on the charger used regularly and wait 30 minutes. If your Apple Watch won’t charge, you should contact Apple Support to arrange a free mail-in repair.

Apple ensures that examine affected watches prior to repair to verify that they qualify for free repairs.

The company urges other users of Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE to update your devices with this new version 7.3.1, designed to prevent the detected loading problem from occurring.