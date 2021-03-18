Two young people test the iPad at the Apple Store in San Francisco. AP

Apple is preparing to announce the launch of a new iPad Pro line in April, according to reports Bloomberg. The company’s decision is in line with the boost that teleworking and remote classes have brought to this line of devices. Sales of this range of tablets, which received their last update in March 2020, have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the pandemic. The Christmas season closed with 8,400 million dollars in profits, the highest figure reached since 2014. These months also marked a historical record for the company as a whole, which for the first time exceeded the barrier of 100,000 million dollars invoiced in a single trimester.

According to the information collected by Bloomberg, the renovations will focus on the iPad Pro range, which would receive more powerful processors and improved cameras, without introducing major changes to its exterior appearance. Thus, the new models are expected to maintain the sizes of their predecessors, with 11 and 12.9-inch screens.

The improvement of the processors goes in parallel with the new generation of M1 chips, designed by the Cupertino company, which are already integrated into its latest computers. This change, announced in June 2020, ended 15 years of devices using processors developed by Intel and promised more powerful chips with better consumption for the MacBook Air, MacBook pro and Mac Mini ranges. Like these latest computers, the new iPad Pro change the USB-C connection to Thunderbolt, which will allow connection to complementary screens or hard drives.

The latest developments in Apple’s line of tablets arrived in September 2020 with the launch of the iPad Air 4, which kept the USB-C connector and also concentrated its main improvements on the processor – 40% higher than its predecessor – and the rear camera. As 2021 progresses, the company is expected to continue to introduce updates to its more affordable versions of this tablet and the iPad Mini.

