Apple plans to launch an even larger iPad model than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to rumors and sources close to the Cupertino company. In fact, it seems that the Apple wants to shorten the distances between its tablet and laptops with a 16-inch model. This giant iPad would be meant for professionals who need maximum mobility and a large screen, and it looks like it will be ready to hit the market at the end of next year.

This could be the first device of the company to attempt the transition from iPadOS, an operating system loved and hated by users of the Apple tablet, to macOS, the one found on Apple computers and which has recently been updated with several functions that make it somewhat similar to an iPad. Apple has repeatedly stated that it is not interested in combining the world of touch devices with that of computers, but at the same time it has started a process of transformation in the iPad system to make it usable as a real laptop, complete with a keyboard. A 16-inch iPad Pro will therefore be a machine completely between two types of devices, certainly a novelty for Apple.