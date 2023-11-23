Today is Thanksgiving Day in the United States and this means that the real Black Friday will begin in less than 24 hours. Black Friday 2023 is upon us but the discounts on Amazon Italy they are already available and very interesting promotions continue to reappear. Among the many offers available at the moment we find for example Apple Pencil (2nd generation). The reported discount is 36% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €149. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There Apple Pencil (2nd generation) promises imperceptible latency. It can be attached via magnet to your Apple devices, such as the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Charging takes place wirelessly and with a double tap you can change the instrument. It is compatible with the 12.9″ iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation), 11″ iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), and iPad Air (4th generation).