Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil Hits All-Time Low on Amazon Italy

If you own an iPad and want to further increase your productivity on the go, today’s offer is definitely for you: Amazon Italy is offering Apple Pencil Pro to the all-time low with an excellent 10% offmaking you save more than 15 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Apple Pencil Pro is available on offer on Amazon for only 134 eurosagainst the 149 euros of the suggested price from Apple. The product is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery to your home.
The main features of Apple Pencil Pro
Among the main innovations introduced by this new version of Apple Pencil we find the advanced gestures and the haptic feedbackwhich allow you to work in the most natural way, with a precision never seen before and a very low latency: Apple Pencil Pro is also sensitive to tilt and pressure.
Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with respectively iPad Pro M4 And iPad Air M2in the respective 11 and 13-inch diagonal models. You will be able to draw and above all take notes during university lectures in a comfortable and intuitive way, proving to be the perfect ally for your productivity.
