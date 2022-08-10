Kim Kardashian has partnered with Apple-controlled audio accessory company Beats to create three skin-tone colors for the Beats Fit Pro true wireless headphones. in the UK, Canada, France, Germany and Japan, at least for the moment. Technically, Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro are absolutely identical to the ones we already know, with a firmer fit for sports and deeper Beats-style bass. The Beats Fit Pro, like its AirPods cousins, include active noise cancellation and offer the same integration with the entire Apple ecosystem. As Kardashian herself explained in a video, her idea was to color the Beats Fit Pro in three shades of human skin, to make them blend with the body and become an even more discreet accessory. The price of the Beats x Kim collection is the same as the classic model, or 200 dollars in the USA.