Apple: pays 490 million dollars for class action against Cook on China

Apple has reached an out-of-court settlement and agreed to pay $490 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the CEO Tim Cook of misleading investors in 2018 by exaggerating iPhone demand in China.

Investors said Cook overestimated demand for Apple products in the country in a November 2018 earnings call, then sent the company's shares down nearly 10% in January 2019 when he said it would miss forecasts with a turnover of 9 billion dollars.

At the time, Apple was suffering from the deceleration of the Chinese economy, but also from tensions between China and the United States. Asked about the topic during an earnings conference call, Cook said Turkey, India, Brazil and Russia were the only emerging economies where sales pressure was felt. “I wouldn't put China in that category,” she said. However, the next quarter Apple reported earnings that missed targets for the first time since Cook took over in 2011.

Shareholders led by Norfolk County Council in eastern Britain had also launched a class action against Cook and finance director Luca Maestri. The settlement, filed nearly five years after the lawsuit began, must be approved by a federal judge in Oakland. The validation hearing has been set for April 30th.