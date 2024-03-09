According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the first product to arrive from Apple's foldable line should be a 20.3-inch MacBook.

Although foldable devices are no longer this long-awaited innovation, it must be said that as far as Apple is concerned, the first chatter about a foldable device dates back to 2019when we were talking about panels received from Samsung Display. Only in recent years however, with the continuous appearance of devices “foldable”rumors about an Apple device such as an iPhone Flip or an iPad Flip have become increasingly frequent, with a rumored date of 2026. Yet, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is convinced that the real foldable device coming (not soon) is a 20.3-inch MacBook.

All the info on the foldable MacBook iPhone Foldable Kuo's sources do not confirm or deny the foldable iPhone or iPad: instead, they only state that among the three devices, the safest one seems to be this MacBook 20.3 inch, which is expected to enter production in 2027. Doubts about the dimensions are quickly resolved: the screen, or rather these 20 inches in size, should be relating to the "open" version of the deviceeffectively making it foldable so as to reach more standard dimensions (perhaps between 13 and 16 inches). Kuo also stated that there is a concrete and precise development plan: this means that, if this MacBook will be the one to open the stage, if anything there will be foldable portable devices, it will be after 2027 (even if, as we well know, these information should always be taken with a pinch of salt). By the way, just recently Apple announced the new MacBook Air.