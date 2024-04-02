Apple has launched an update for users of Vision Pro, the mixed reality headset currently only available in the US, elevating the video calling experience to a whole new level. Starting today, Vision Pro “Personas”, previously limited to an almost ghostly presence in FaceTime calls, gain a new dimension of interaction thanks to compatibility with apps that support SharePlay. This innovation paves the way for more immersive collaboration, allowing users to play games, watch multimedia content or simply spend time together in completely new ways.

The concept of “Spatial Persona” introduced by Apple aims to recreate the sensation of sharing the same physical space with other users. An idea that, although presented in developer previews last year, is only now making its official debut as part of the Persona beta. The technology allows each user to personalize their visual experience, changing the position of objects in the virtual scene without altering the view of others. Additionally, spatial audio intensifies the perception of others' presence in the shared space, further enriching the experience.

To access this feature, users will need to update their devices to at least VisionOS 1.1 and select the “Spatial Persona” option during a FaceTime call. Sessions can include up to five participants at once, promising to make each virtual meeting a unique and engaging experience. Although the effectiveness of this new feature has yet to be thoroughly evaluated, especially considering that it currently only works with SharePlay-compatible apps and the still emerging state of the Vision Pro app store, the enthusiasm around this innovation is palpable. The prospect of making virtual interactions less solitary, by “inviting” a friend to share a film or game, opens up futuristic scenarios of socialization and remote working.