Apple will allow access to third-party stores to meet the European lawsthus interrupting an approach that for fifteen years has only seen the presence of the App Store on devices produced by the Cupertino company.

In many ways, it is a decision that actually admits the reasons for Epic Games at the time of the removal of Fortnite from the App Store, due to the new payment system which referred to an external store for transactions relating to the famous battle royale.

The European Union has established that from 2024 this type of exclusivity will no longer be allowed, and so Apple had to adapt: ​​in all likelihood the new feature will be available in conjunction with the arrival of iOS 17over the next year.

However, the company will not waive its security rules and this could translate into a series of specific requirements for apps regardless of the store, perhaps with the request for a commission that would go some way to compensate for the losses.

However, it seems that Apple has not yet decided how to proceed, nor how certain applications will interface with platforms other than the App Store.