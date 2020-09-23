In the midst of the Corona epidemic, online shopping has seen a rapid increase. At the same time, Apple has also started its online store in India. Now Apple will not have to resort to third party e-commerce companies to sell their devices.

Tim Cook announced

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced that an online store will be launched in India soon. The company will directly support its entire range of products and customers across the country. This means that customers in India can also buy iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, MacBook devices and Apple TVs.

Will benefit in festive season

The company said in a statement that the new online store will give customers a premium experience of Apple stores worldwide, which will be given by members of the online team. The new online store is being started in India right now because the festive season is going to start from October. The company has also announced several offers, as well as offering student offers.

This service will be available in Apple online store

The Apple online store is currently live but products are yet to be listed. It has listed many features like Shop with Apple Specialists, No-contact delivery for free, How do you pay, Convert your old phone to iPhone, Mac Order, Configure Order for Personal Session. The website will also give people permission to buy AppleCare + where customers can extend the warranty and service for their device.

