Apple’s Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, said the company will comply with European legislation for standardizing devices with a USB-C port, the same used by chargers for Android devices. The declaration took place during the event Tech Livefrom North American Wall Street Journal.

When asked about the new EU legislation, he replied: “Obviously we will have to comply”. The bloc this month passed a law that creates a single standard for charging electronic devices.

Manufacturers have until September of next year to adapt the cell phones. Tablets, on the other hand, must be adapted by 2026. The European Union aims to reduce the production of electronic waste with the legislation, as users can reuse their old chargers.

Currently, Apple also sells the cable and the USB-C plug adapter separately, but iPhone 13 and 14 models, for example, come with the cable adapted for lightning technology. iPads already use the USB-C input.

In Brazil, Apple was fined R$100 million for selling the iPhone without a charger. As a result, the company is obliged to provide USB-C adapters to all customers who purchased branded cell phones after October 13, 2020 – the date on which the iPhone 12 was announced.