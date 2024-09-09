One of the major advances is full compatibility with Apple Intelligence, an AI that can be summoned using the lock button. Among the physical novelties are the new camera position, the customizable action button and a new button dedicated to the camera. The latter, called “Camera control”allows you to adjust photographic parameters without having to interact with the screen, improving the photographic experience.

The phone will be available in two sizes: 6.1 inches for the base model and 6.7 inches for the plus version. Both models feature the new A18 processor, which promises up to 30% faster performance than the iPhone 15, with considerably lower energy consumption. The A18 chip, with six CPU cores and five GPU cores, ensures significant improvement in demanding tasks, standing out in high-performance games and applications.

One of the most innovative elements of the design is the customizable action button, which had already been introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, but is now expanded with more programmable command options, adjustable according to the time. Along with this, the new “Camera control” button adds a level of control never seen before in one of these phones, allowing you to adjust functions such as zoom, focus and depth physically and haptically, providing a more immersive and precise photography experience.

As for its cameras, the iPhone 16 also makes a difference with a new vertical arrangement of the sensors. The main module combines a 48 MP hybrid sensor with f/1.6 aperture and a 12 MP 2x telephoto. It also includes a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, ideal for macro shots. This configuration promises to significantly improve the quality of photos in various conditions, confirming the iPhone 16’s commitment to the new generation of smartphones. Apple for high quality photography.

Regarding the release date, it will be next September 13th when the pre-sales will take place. And the September 20th It will be when customers will be able to have it in their hands.

Via: Apple

Author’s note: I don’t know if it will be the biggest leap in the history of cell phones, but there is no doubt that people will fight to buy it.