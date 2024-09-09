Here we are, after many months of waiting the moment has arrived: on the occasion of the event It’s Glowtime, Apple has finally presented its new smartphone lineup, which includes respectively iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Pro: let’s discover together the main technical specifications and new features.
iPhone 16: Specs, Colors, and Availability
Let’s start first of all with the iPhone 16, the standard model of the entire new lineup. The smartphone will be available in two sizes, respectively 6.1 inches diagonal for iPhone 16 and 6.7 inches diagonal in the case of the iPhone 16 Plus, with a maximum brightness peak of 2000 nits.
One of the main strengths of the iPhone 16 is certainly represented by the new A18 proprietary chipmoved by the 3 nanometer technologycapable of ensuring excellent performance with 30% less energy required by the previous A16 chip, making it the 30% faster than iPhone 15. This translates into a significant improvement in autonomyallowing you to get to the end of the day with peace of mind. The new chip is strongly designed for gamingthus ensuring immediate access to real-time lighting functions such as the Ray Tracingand supporting AAA titles coming out over the next few months.
This year, the Action button (until now the prerogative of the Pro models) finally arrives on the iPhone 16. The Action button has been confirmed Camera Controllocated on the right side of iPhone 16, which lets you quickly capture photos and videos. Just press the Camera Control button to take a photo, while the finger slide on the surface of the key will allow you to adjust the zoom with extreme precisionThe camera compartment hosts a 48 megapixel main sensorwith significant improvements over the previous generation, accompanied by a sensor 12 megapixel telephoto lens.
The new iPhone 16 will be available from September 20th respectively in the colors Black, White, Rose, Green And Sky blue. As for the prices, iPhone 16 will have a list price of 979 eurosWhile iPhone 16 Plus will start from a minimum of 1129 euros.
iPhone 16 Pro: Specs, Colors, and Availability
We then move on to the iPhone 16 Pro, which features significant changes both inside and out. Let’s start with the display size, which is 6.3 inches diagonal for iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches diagonal for iPhone 16 Pro Max, making it the largest iPhone ever, with significantly reduced bezels compared to the previous generation of smartphones. The new iPhone 16 Pro models feature an all-new design with a sleek, lightweight design that’s designed to be even more refined than the previous generation. grade 5 titaniumproviding notable resistance and durability over time.
There will be four colors available in this case, respectively White Titanium, Titanium Grey, Natural Titanium and the brand new Titanium Gold. The real turning point was the introduction of the new A18 Pro chipequipped with 16-core Neural Enginecapable of guaranteeing remarkable performance and up to 35 trillion operations per secondThe camera department offers a 48 megapixel main sensor, with 24mm focal length and focal ratio 1.78. We then find a 12 megapixel telephoto sensorequipped with 5x optical zoom.
The new iPhone 16 Pro models will be available next September 20thstarting from 1239 euros for the standard version from 128 GB of memoryAnd 1489 euros For iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256 GB of memory.
