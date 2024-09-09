Here we are, after many months of waiting the moment has arrived: on the occasion of the event It’s Glowtime , Apple has finally presented its new smartphone lineup, which includes respectively iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Pro : let’s discover together the main technical specifications and new features.

iPhone 16: Specs, Colors, and Availability

Let’s start first of all with the iPhone 16, the standard model of the entire new lineup. The smartphone will be available in two sizes, respectively 6.1 inches diagonal for iPhone 16 and 6.7 inches diagonal in the case of the iPhone 16 Plus, with a maximum brightness peak of 2000 nits.

A18, the new iPhone 16 chip

One of the main strengths of the iPhone 16 is certainly represented by the new A18 proprietary chipmoved by the 3 nanometer technologycapable of ensuring excellent performance with 30% less energy required by the previous A16 chip, making it the 30% faster than iPhone 15. This translates into a significant improvement in autonomyallowing you to get to the end of the day with peace of mind. The new chip is strongly designed for gamingthus ensuring immediate access to real-time lighting functions such as the Ray Tracingand supporting AAA titles coming out over the next few months.

Camera Control, the new iPhone 16 button

This year, the Action button (until now the prerogative of the Pro models) finally arrives on the iPhone 16. The Action button has been confirmed Camera Controllocated on the right side of iPhone 16, which lets you quickly capture photos and videos. Just press the Camera Control button to take a photo, while the finger slide on the surface of the key will allow you to adjust the zoom with extreme precisionThe camera compartment hosts a 48 megapixel main sensorwith significant improvements over the previous generation, accompanied by a sensor 12 megapixel telephoto lens.

The 4 new colors of iPhone 16

The new iPhone 16 will be available from September 20th respectively in the colors Black, White, Rose, Green And Sky blue. As for the prices, iPhone 16 will have a list price of 979 eurosWhile iPhone 16 Plus will start from a minimum of 1129 euros.