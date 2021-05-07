Since last Monday it has been underway in the US. a judicial process that puts Apple in the dock. Mainly, by the way in which it forces to fulfill the conditions to distribute and sell applications through its App Store.

Although it appears a certain toughness in its negotiations, Apple also has its list of favorites. Thus, it was learned through internal emails in February and April 2018 – revealed in the Epic Games trial against Apple – that tried to convince Netflix not to cancel in-app purchases from the streaming service.

To retain the video streaming giant It offered advertising on its devices, used Apple fees to pay for ads, and embedded Netflix in other of its services.

Emails, detected by 9to5Mac, begin with an explanation of a test that Netflix wanted to run to study the impact of disabling in-app purchases on iOS.

In addition, the e-mails expose conversations between some Apple executives between February and April 2018. These have been made public in the Epic games trial against Apple. for the removal of all its apps from the App Store by the alternative payment system created by the owner of Fortnite.

Netflix considered pulling out of the Apple store. AP Photo.

In the published conversations it is shown that Netflix it was considered to withdraw payments through the App Store due to the fact that there was a greater “voluntary abandonment” of the service by those users who hired it through the App Store.

Apple has a 30% commission for all apps that include internal payments through the App StoreTherefore, Netflix’s exit from this payment system in December 2018 to focus on contracting services on its own website eliminated the need to pay this remuneration to Apple.

The emails also show that Apple considered taking “punitive measures” against Netflix for proposing to test for two months in some markets to eliminate payments within the app.

Less control



However, after the start of the tests, Apple created a presentation to try to convince Netflix to maintain its payment service via the App Store in July 2018. In it, Apple highlighted everything the company had done for the benefit of Netflix .

In the presentation, in addition, he exposed the possibility of create discounts for subscribers and let Netflix decide what shows, series and movies Apple would write in the App Store.

The company offered Netflix extra benefits to convince them to stay, such as running campaigns to promote the Netflix app on their own devices, using part of the 30% commission for ads in the App Store and the possible combination of Netflix with other Apple services.

The conversations also included a possible agreement to find a “middle ground” for the video streaming app, but finally Netflix eliminated in-app payments in December 2018 and was not integrated into the Apple TV application.

The information gathered in the Epic Games lawsuit against Apple has led to other revelations, such as that Apple avoided creating an iMessage for Android to avoid user migration, and that the company tried unsuccessfully to bring Adobe Flash Player to iOS.

SL