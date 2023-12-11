Apple is preparing for a big return in 2024: new proposals and potential announcement of iPad 11 and iPad 7 Mini in the second half of the year.

Apple plans to refresh its entire iPad lineup next year, starting with the iPad Pro and Air models.

The decision not to launch new iPads in 2023 turned out to be strategic: a plan to prepare for the complete renewal of the range in 2024. The third quarter of this year was, in general, a “grey” period for the tablet market, with a 14.2% decrease in sales year over year.

However, Apple maintained its dominance, shipping approx 12.5 million iPads during this period, thanks in part to the seasonality linked to the period of return to school for students. Mark Gurman has said that Apple will launch the OLED iPad Pro in March, while a new report claims that the company could announce a new entry-level iPad in second half of 2024.



Furthermore, it seems a new member of the iPad mini family will be released.

Rumors about iPad 11 In 2022, the tenth generation of iPad was introduced, simultaneously marking the last announcement for this product line Going by sources, the company will begin engineering verification tests to produce the upcoming one Eleventh generation iPad in February 2024. The model in question will probably keep the same design as the current one, considering the recent changes made by Apple in this sense. Although nothing is concrete, the introduction of the new design with reduced bezels, the integration of Touch ID in the power button instead of the Home one and the enlargement of the screen size with iPad 10 suggest that the successor could, rather, benefit of a updated chip and new cameras front and rear. The current model features an A14 Bionic processor with a 12 MP camera and USB-C connection.

The next generation could be equipped with A16 Bionic chip.

While the display and design will remain unchanged, we will probably be able to find different ones new color variations.