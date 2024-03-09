Through an update on the support page on Thursday, Apple clarified a detail of which it was not aware: having left the European Union for more than 30 days, it will not be possible to update applications downloaded from third-party stores.
As we know well, Apple was forced by the DMA (Digital Markets Act) of the EU, to open its system to third-party marketplaces, in fact giving space to companies like Epic Gamesto bring your own App Store on iPhone and iPad (but only in Europe). However, it seems that this feature will have some limitations, including this one.
A user found a section online on Apple's support page that talks about one loss of some of the functions when leaving Europe for short-term trips. Now, however, the wording has been changed, setting instead a specific time frame, i.e. 30 days.
You will still be able to use third-party marketplaces to manage your applications, but it will not be possible to update them, effectively creating problems for those who perhaps travel often.
The official press release
To reflect changes to the Digital Markets Act, users in the European Union can install alternative app marketplaces and install apps offered through alternative app marketplaces in iOS 17.4 or later. Your Apple ID country or region must be set to a European Union country or region, and you must be physically located in the European Union.
Your device's eligibility for alternative app marketplaces is determined using processing on your Apple device, which indicates whether eligibility exists. To preserve your privacy, Apple does not collect the location of your device.
If you leave the European Union, you can continue to open and use apps you previously installed from alternative app marketplaces. Alternative app marketplaces may continue to update such apps for up to 30 days after you leave the European Union, and you may continue to use alternative app marketplaces to manage previously installed apps. However, you must be in the European Union to install alternative app marketplaces and new apps from alternative app marketplaces.
