Through an update on the support page on Thursday, Apple clarified a detail of which it was not aware: having left the European Union for more than 30 days, it will not be possible to update applications downloaded from third-party stores.

As we know well, Apple was forced by the DMA (Digital Markets Act) of the EU, to open its system to third-party marketplaces, in fact giving space to companies like Epic Gamesto bring your own App Store on iPhone and iPad (but only in Europe). However, it seems that this feature will have some limitations, including this one.

A user found a section online on Apple's support page that talks about one loss of some of the functions when leaving Europe for short-term trips. Now, however, the wording has been changed, setting instead a specific time frame, i.e. 30 days.

You will still be able to use third-party marketplaces to manage your applications, but it will not be possible to update them, effectively creating problems for those who perhaps travel often.