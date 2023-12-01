On December 1, World AIDS Day, Apple highlighted the success of its 17-year collaboration with (RED). The partnership has raised more than $250 million towards vital treatments for people living with HIV. Apple underlines its ongoing commitment to the fight against this disease, thanks also to the support of its customers. Over the years, several Apple products have been made in the (RED) variant, characterized by the color red. A portion of the proceeds from these products, which include Apple Watch Series 9 (for the first time in a completely red version), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and various accessories such as silicone cases with MagSafe, are donated to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

For 2023, Apple has announced new initiatives: some games, including Monopoly GO!, Gardenscapes and EA Sports FC Mobile, will offer in-app purchases with all proceeds going to the Global Fund. This campaign starts today and will end on December 4th. Additionally, through December 8, Apple will donate $1 to the Fund for every purchase made through Apple Pay on Apple’s online store, the Apple Store app, or in physical stores. Apple is also promoting World AIDS Day through its services. The Books app, for example, features a special collection of fiction and nonfiction works, as well as audiobooks, that highlight the diversity of voices in the fight against AIDS. The Podcasts, Apple TV and Music apps also offer dedicated content, with an invitation to discover African music, including artists from Niger’s Mavin Records. Finally, Apple released special watch faces such as Palette and Analog solaire in red, which join other existing watch faces. Customers can download these watch faces by visiting a dedicated page via iPhone.