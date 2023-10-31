Apple revealed on Monday its new MacBook Pro lineup (14- and 16-inch) powered by the new M3 SoCs, M3 Pro and M3 Max, and the new iMac with M3. The iMac with M3 is up to two times faster than the previous generation with M1, while for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new device will be up to 2.5 times faster than the most popular models 27 inch and 4 times faster than the most powerful 21.5 inch model. It also features a large 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless iPhone experience. Paired with its camera, speakers and microphones, along with macOS Sonoma, the iMac with M3 is made for everyone from families to small businesses, from budding creatives to students and gamers, the company said. Customers can order the new iMac starting Tuesday, October 31, with availability starting Tuesday, November 7. Prices start in Italy from 1,629 euros, up to 2,089 euros for the version with more storage space.

As for the new MacBooks, the standard chip is also available for the Pro model, with an M3 option for the 14-inch device. The M3 Pro and M3 Max models are available in both 14-inch and 16-inch models. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is up to 60 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, while Apple says the M3 Pro models are up to 40 percent faster than the 16-inch M1 Pro device. The new M3 chip offers up to an 8-core processor, a 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. For the M3 Pro model, a 12-core processor, up to 18-core GPU and up to 36GB of unified memory. The M3 model will have a starting price of 2,049 euros, while the M3 Pro version starts from 2,599 euros and the one with M3 Max from 4,099 euros. All models can already be pre-ordered, with availability in stores starting November 7th.