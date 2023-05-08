Apple is a company that needs no introduction. After all, she is the mother of iPhones. Today we are here to stay on the subject and tell you about the new ones to the famous capacitive key which has been causing a lot of chatter on the net for months. If you are curious, stay with us because the situation is turning around!

Apple, new confirmations arrive regarding the elimination of the capacitive key on the iPhone 15 Pro

If you remember well the removal of the classic side keys we had already told you in the past, here to be exact. This famous capacitive key that should take the place of common buttons, however, would be more complicated to implement than the company expected. It would seem that i costs not exactly modest that this improvement would cause have convinced Apple to take a step back. Cirrus Logic just sent out a very interesting shareholder letter:

“Among the HPMS opportunities we discussed, the new product mentioned in previous shareholder letters initially scheduled to be introduced this fall is no longer expected to hit the market as expected. As we currently have limited visibility into our customers’ future plans for this product, we are removing the revenue associated with the component from our internal model.”

The clue here is the acronym “HPMS” which refers to the touch drivers adopted by the iPhone. If we add the fact that the 79% of Cirrus Logic’s revenue comes from Apple, the conclusion seems clear. In short, for now the idea seems abandoned, but obviously in case of news we will let you know!