Apple let’s not waste time introducing it, it is one of the most famous companies in the world, which we often tell you about, such as here for example. In any case, we want to bring you some really interesting news regarding the beta. So if you are curious you are in the right place!

Apple, here are the latest beta releases

Yesterday was a busy day for Apple users, as the iPhone company has decided to publish the Beta 2 of the sparkling iOS 16, and more! Here are all the other OS released: iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, tvOS 16.3 and HomePod OS 16.3. Yup speaks of a substantial update that could weigh up to just over half a GB. And the news? Soon said, there are three main ones:

Lots of bug fixes

Change related to the initiation of emergency calls: the user will now have to release the function activation keys, to make the call start.

Improvements of various kinds.

In short, Apple as always proceeds in constant gear with its updates. No doubt if you are curious this beta could prove to be an excellent surprise, but we, as always, advise you to wait before updating, as it is still a question of a test version and consequently that it may contain bugs and system glitches!