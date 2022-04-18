Mexico City- Apple Music, Apple’s streaming music service, increased its prices in Mexico after the Cupertino, California-based company kept costs intact since the launch of the service in the country.

For a few days, users in Mexico received an email from Apple where the price increase was notified.

“Thank you for subscribing to Apple Music. We wanted to inform you of a change that will be made soon in this subscription”, indicated the message from Apple. To date, the updated prices appear on the Apple Mexico page.

The schemes that are modified are the individual plan and the family plan.

The individual plan goes from 99 pesos to 115 pesos per month and the family plan, from 149 pesos to 179 pesos per month. The plan for students remains at 59 pesos per month.

According to the notified users, the increase will apply to the next monthly payment. Users who contract a plan will have to pay the new amount.

The Apple Music catalog includes 90 million songs and more than 30 thousand playlists. It has download option and offline mode.

Unlike Spotify, Apple’s service includes spatial audio technology with Dolby Atmos, for more immersive music playback.