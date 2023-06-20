Apple is a leading technology company offering a wide range of innovative products. From its popular iPhones and iPads to sleek MacBooks, with the promise of making people’s lives easier, the company is steadily gaining ground as it continues to give life to cutting-edge products that combine advanced functionality with a refined and intuitive aesthetic.

Apple: Japan also wants to impose sideloading of apps

This is one of the cases that shows us how much a united Europe can lay down the law and above all set an example for the whole world. You will wonder what we are talking about, well Japan would also like to follow the example of the first one, imposing to Apple to guarantee the possibility to download and install apps from different platforms beyond the classic App Store

iOS 17 he will probably be the bearer of this novelty. March 6, 2024 is a date to mark as the Digital Markets Act dictated by the European Union will expire in order to guarantee lawful and fair competition. It was useless to raise shields from the Apple CEO who tried to hide behind the view that having a single source for downloading Apps would make iOS safer!

In short, Japan was impressed and it will probably follow the example of us Europeans. In case you were wondering why Apple cares so much about having a single dedicated store, you should know that every transaction within the App Store guarantees a percentage to Apple, so it is clear that the opening of new App download points would partially hurt revenues of the company itself. We’ll see what the future holds!