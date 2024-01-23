Apple Music has announced a significant incentive for artists and record labels who opt to distribute their songs in the spatial audio format. According to a communication sent to record label partners, starting with the payment at the end of January, artists will receive a 10% bonus in royalties for each song also available in spatial audio. This follows a report in December that Apple planned to offer financial incentives to encourage the release of songs in the format supported by Dolby Atmos. The move comes as most new smartphones, tablets and wireless earbuds emphasize spatial audio support as a selling point.

Apple Music, which introduced spatial audio functionality in 2021, saw a 5,000% increase in songs available in this format. However, an exact number quantifying this increase has not been provided. Spatial audio, which offers a more immersive, three-dimensional sound experience, is supported on all new Apple devices, including AirPods, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and HomePod. The latest models of Samsung Galaxy and Pixel smartphones also support this format.

The growth of Apple Music's catalog of spatial audio content is part of a broader trend, with platforms like Tidal and Amazon Music Unlimited already offering this technology. Video streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max have also adopted spatial audio. In stark contrast, Spotify has not yet adjusted its audio offering in a similar way. Despite the announcement of a premium HiFi level in 2021, the Swedish company has not yet set a release date for this novelty.