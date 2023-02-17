Apple it certainly needs no introduction, it is one of the leading companies in the technology sector and we often talk to you about it. Today we want to update you on the “production” situation as the company is opening new factories in Vietnam!

Apple moves some production to Vietnam

As you may know, Apple based a large part of its product production on factories located in China. However, the situation must now change and the company is working hard to bring its production outside the country. In fact, a land of well was recently acquired by the partner Foxconn 45 hectares in Vietnam where a new plant dedicated to MacBooks and the new Mac Pro will be built.

The new plant will be built in the province of Bac Giang, east of the capital, and will provide work for a large number of new employees. Just Vietnam is one of the most quoted countries for this new change, together with India where the production of iPhone is increasing. After all Apple due to the pandemic encountered many difficulties in China in 2022, with not insignificant inconveniences and slowdowns, and wants to avoid at all costs the occurrence of a new situation such as that of the iPhone 14 shortage.

Will the big apple succeed in its goal of completely (or almost) shifting its production? Obviously we will keep you updated on all future news!