Following the leaks of the virtual reality headset and two flexible screen phone models, Apple announced Tuesday that it has appointed Dan riccio, currently in charge of Hardware Engineering, as the new Vice President of Engineering, a position that will allow him to work on a new project with which to create something “new and wonderful”.

Riccio joined Apple in 1998 as a responsible part of the Product Design team. Later, In 2010, he was promoted to Vice President of Hardware Engineering for iPad and in 2012 the position he held until now, as head of Hardware Engineering.

John Ternus will take over from Riccio, who will now focus on his new job as Vice President of Engineering, reporting directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook, as stated in the statement shared by Apple.

Riccio assured that after 23 years in the Product Design and Hardware Engineering teams it is “the right time for a change”, which will allow focus all your time and energy “on creating something new and wonderful”.

2021 began full of rumors for Apple about the possible new products that it will launch on the market.

The technology company has been developing what will be its first virtual reality headset expected to present in 2022, and that it will inaugurate a new product category in the most ambitious company, as a forerunner of augmented reality glasses.

The technology company has faced obstacles in the development of its virtual reality headset, which is expected to present in 2022, to face similar devices from brands such as Oculus, Sony or HTC.

This helmet, codenamed N301, is still in development, and would use the most powerful chips and higher resolution screens than its competitors. It would even have a fan, as the sources point out. It is aimed at content such as videos, video games or communication services.

At the same time, according to sources consulted by the Bloomberg agency, Apple began testing the self-made flexible screen.

The screen for these folding models has a more invisible hinge than that of devices from companies like Samsung, as reported by a source close to these works to Bloomberg. The electronics would be located behind the screen.

The Cupertino company currently has a screen prototype, not a folding iPhone, and it is already testing its resistance, although there do not seem to be any plans to launch soon with these features.

However, the company plans to launch a new iPad Pro with MiniLED screen and better processor, and a new iPad Air. These developments would be complemented by the new line of MacBook Pro laptops, which will arrive with MagSafe wireless charging.

