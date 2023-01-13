Apple needs no introduction, it is a brand that with the wide variety of devices it offers has certainly earned a solid fan base that would not give up its products for anything in the world. As far as the world of smartphones and tablets is concerned, there are many developers who are dedicated to creating apps for the store to be made available to users, however these are often removed without detailed explanations and confusion is rampant. The situation that should soon change though!

Apple, more clarity on removals from now on!

We know by now, managing what is uploaded by users to an app store is certainly not easy. Every app needs to be properly vetted before it’s released or even just before an update is released, and the guidelines certainly need to be severe enough.

In the Apple world (and not only) it often happens that many apps are removed, but the real problem is that developers are always left empty-handed when they go looking for reasons. I mean, what happened? What was the problem and how do I fix it? These are just some of the frustrating questions that go unanswered, and Apple intends to change this situation.

As the issue has recently come back to fire due to the removal of many apps from Chinese and Russian stores (over 30,000 for China alone in 2020), according to a new report from the Financial Times including well-informed Apple investors, more details about the decisions made by the App Store will be shared from now on. Particularly, all reasons will be released!

Certainly a very important news for Apple app developers and we can’t wait to find out if these changes will actually be implemented or not. We will of course keep you updated.