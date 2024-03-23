According to the latest rumors, Apple may soon make a significant change to the naming of its identification service, known as “Apple ID”. With the upcoming release of the iOS 18 update, the company could opt for a new name, renaming the traditional “Apple ID” to “Apple Account”.

The news was reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, who suggested that this change could happen by the end of the year. If confirmed, the term “Apple ID” may be phased out and replaced with “Apple Account” on all compatible Apple devices.

Although the reasons for this change have not yet been officially communicated by Apple, it is assumed that the company is trying to simplify the user experience, adopting a more intuitive name that is consistent with industry standards. This update could make the concept of digital identity clearer for Apple usersmaking it easier to manage your personal information and account settings.

The alleged decision to rename “Apple ID” to “Apple Account” could be officially announced during the next Global Developer Conference, scheduled for June. Furthermore, This change is expected to become effective with the launch of the new iOS 18 operating system, scheduled for September, along with the debut of the iPhone 16 series.

The iOS 18 update rumors aren't limited to the account name change. There is a possibility that Apple introduces new 'hearing aid mode' with this update, providing users an additional level of customization and advanced features for AirPods.