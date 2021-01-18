The unfortunate events at the United States Capitol continue to have consequences of all kinds. The last one is that Apple may have to remove Telegram from the iOS App Store. An unexpected consequence and that, by rebound, could affect an infinity of users who, either recently, or for a long time, have relied on this application for their conversations with their contacts.

And it is that, according to we read in Gizchina, the non-governmental and non-profit organization Coaliton for a Safer Web would have demanded that Apple, by judicial means, the removal of Telegram from the iOS App Store. The reason given for this is that, according to what they say, those responsible for the service have not taken any measures to combat the messages that call for violence, as well as those related to extremist content.

On the demand the assault on the Capitol is specifically mentioned and the role that Telegram could have played in the communications between the coup plotters who carried out the assault, and it is stated that inaction by those responsible for the service would go against the terms of service of the Apple application store for your devices. If so, the court may consider the association’s request to be adjusted and, consequently, choose to force Apple to take this action.

On the other hand, although directly related, we must not forget that the relationship between Telegram and Apple is not exactly cordial, and as an example of this we have the request, by Apple, that Telegram make certain groups not accessible from the iOS app. A request that was associated with an indication that it was not mentioned that the blockade had occurred at the request of Apple, something that greatly annoyed Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, who did not hesitate to make said communication public. Pavel has also campaigned for iPhone users to ditch the platform in favor of Android.

Coaliton for a Safer Web He would also have demanded the withdrawal of Telegram from the Play Store, the Google app store for Android. However, it must be remembered that in this case users have the possibility of adding software from other sources, so Telegram could choose other stores or even host the installer on their own servers and promote the download from them. Thus, Android users would not lose access to this service, something that would happen to iOS users if justice agrees with this organization.

Recently Telegram, which precisely in the shadow of the consequences of the assault on the Capitol has exceeded 500 million active users, has announced its plans to start monetizing the groups, thus being forced to leave the App Store and, therefore, Therefore, losing all iPhone users who use the service, could go quite against your plansWell, these people would find themselves (we would see) the need to look for an alternative to be able to keep in touch from their (our) smartphones. Fortunately, yes, the list of alternatives is quite extensive and there are options of all kinds.