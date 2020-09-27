New Delhi Apple CEO Tim Cook recently unveiled several of his products through a virtual press conference from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in California. In this, Apple has launched its service with Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad Air, 8th Generation iPad. However, the iPhone 12 series was not launched at this event. Now there is news that this year Apple can launch its most awaited series iPhone 12.

A tipster on social media has revealed that four models of smartphones can be launched in the market under the iPhone 12 series. At the same time, it has also been revealed that the iPhone 12 Mini may be the smallest smartphone in the iPhone 12 series. The tipster posted on Twitter by tweeting the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models.

iphone 12 mini

iPhone 12/12 Pro

Recently, another tipster’s idea came true when he shared pictures of the iPad Air brochure last month. Now the tipster has posted a picture, which allegedly had an unrelated silicone iPhone case. One of those stickers is the name of the iPhone 12 Mini, which is visible with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to the tipster, the iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch screen. While the iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro will be the 6.1-inch model and the iPhone 12 Pro Max model. Apple can bring its upcoming smartphone iPhone 12 to the same design size as the iPhone SE 2020. However, you can expect some reduction in its prices, which will help consumers to choose the appropriate option in their budget.

