Apple plans to add advertising to apps that come pre-installed on iPhones and other devices, such as Maps, Books and Podcasts. According to a report by

Bloomberg

, Apple is testing ad in Maps search results, which would show recommendations when looking for nearby restaurants, shops, or other businesses. It already happens in the App Store, for example, where businesses can put their app first when searching for a certain topic. The same system should be introduced in the future with regard to podcasts and books, with suggestions aimed at the user. As for the App Store, it seems that ads will soon be placed in the “today” section of the digital store as well. Paid suggested applications should openly state that they are an interaction thanks to the word “Ad” highlighted.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will invest heavily in advertising in the future: among the solutions in sight there is also a cheaper version of Apple TV +, the video streaming service, which currently costs $ 4.99 but could be even more accessible with commercials. included. Commercials that, for example, are already shown by Apple during its Friday night baseball live streams. Apple introduced ads on the App Store in 2016, and in 2021 the Apple advertising sector grew by 238 percent to 3.7 billion dollars.