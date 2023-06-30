Nothing stops technology companies in 2023. And one of the best examples is Apple: the Californian giant has surpassed its all-time highs on the stock market this Friday and is worth more than three trillion dollars again. The company founded by Steve Jobs has seen his shares rise more than 1.5% this Friday, and aims to close the week with an advance of almost 10%. The Nasdaq —the US stock index that brings together the big tech it has appreciated almost 40% this year.

Apple was, in August 2018, the first company to overcome the trillion barrier – one million million. The ceiling did not last long, because two years later it exceeded two trillion dollars in market capitalization. On the first day of trading in 2022, it managed to reach three trillion, a record with which the spiral that began after the Russian invasion of Ukraine ended.

That first day of 2022, the share of the apple company was paid at $182.86. This Friday it has broken that ceiling, and with a price of $193.07 half an hour after the opening, it has established a new record. So far in 2023, its shares have skyrocketed nearly 50%.

The last three years have been one of great ups and downs for the technology sector on the stock market: in 2021, it was the big winner in world stock markets that have doubled their value since the start of the pandemic. The Nasdaq posted a gain for the year of more than 25%. Last year, however, the tables were turned. It was the worst year for the markets since the financial crisis of 2008 and technology was no exception: the Nasdaq sank more than 30%.

The push in the sector comes mainly from the fever for artificial intelligence. Microsoft shares, for example, have appreciated almost 50% so far this year, after having made an investment of 10,000 million dollars in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The case of Apple is, however, somewhat more complex: it has been two quarters in a row with slight reductions in sales, but the market seems to trust its long-term leadership in the sale of technology.

The turnover between January and March of this year was 94,836 million dollars (about 86,100 million euros at the current exchange rate), 3% less than in the same period of 2022. This time it is the result of the fact that the sales of products fell 5%, to 73,929 million dollars, while services grew 5%, to 20,907 million dollars. Without the currency impact of almost five points, revenue would have grown.

