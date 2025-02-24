Launched in 2012 as an alternative to Google Maps in iOS, Apple Maps It is the maps and navigation service developed by the Cupertino company. Designed to offer users of iOS devices and macOSIt has advanced functions as real -time indications, 3D views and detailed navigation that make it an alternative to other map applications.

But its users could have bad news, since There are rumors that the app would be thinking of incorporating adsas Google Maps already does.

Apple Maps could have ads like Google Maps

According to Mark Gurman, Apple analyst at Bloombergthe application of bite apple maps would be considering insert ads in Apple Maps, although It would not be the first time this is valued. In 2022, Gurman already commented that the company was looking for ways to integrate advertising in its navigation app.

It is true that they would not appear invasively while driving, something that would be dangerous, but that the idea of ​​the brand is that they work as Sponsored search resultsas Google Maps already does. That is, if these rumors are confirmed, the places or establishments that pay to appear in the app They could be higher in search results of the application.





In other words, if certain places like restaurants are promoted, when you look for “hamburgers” Maybe the app does not take you to the best not paying for being announced in Apple Maps, as they collect from Techradar. After the rumors of two years ago and the latter, it seems clear that Apple wants to somehow introduce this business model, but for now Technical development has not even begunso it will take to arrive.

