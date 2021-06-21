You haven’t had the opportunity to follow WWDC 2021 in the past few days or would you still like some summaries? You are in the right place! In this article we will talk about all the news of Apple Maps.

Apple Maps: what changes

The innovations introduced by the Cupertino company in its navigation app they are really a lot for all users who have a device with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey in beta (in each link you can find the guide to install the beta update). You don’t have a device that currently runs iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 or macOS Monterey but you have a compatible one (you can find the list of compatible devices in the various articles)? Don’t worry, all of these new features will be on their way to you this fall.

Finally, with years of delay compared to other competitors, the function that allows us to finally arrives calculate travel times based on traffic, construction sites or accidents letting us know what time we should leave to get to a place at a given time. Or again, by choosing the departure time instead of the arrival time, we would know how long we will be traveling.

Apple Maps is updated with 3D perspectives of the terrestrial globe in case the map is really very small. A new three-dimensional globe that we will be able to rotate 360 ​​degrees to capture every detail of our planet. New AR functions have also been added for walking directions and for viewing streets and buildings.

Finally, on Apple Maps, 3D functions have been added for navigation with iPhone or Apple Car that allow the driver to identify traffic lights, traffic dividers, cycle paths, cycle-pedestrian crossings and other possible obstacles to driving even more easily through really detailed illustrations. .