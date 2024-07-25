Apple Maps is available on the web. Thanks to a beta version launched Wednesday afternoon, you can now get driving and walking directions, as well as view ratings and reviews, directly from the web version of Apple Maps. on desktop or mobile browsercurrently only in English. Most of the features in the iOS version of the app are also available on the web, including viewing guides, ordering food directly from Maps, exploring cities, and getting detailed information about businesses. Apple has announced that more features, such as “Look Around,” will be introduced in the coming months.

For now, the web version of Apple Maps is only available in English and is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PC. Apple plans to expand support to other languages, browsers, and platforms in the future. Additionally, any developer using the MapKit JS tool can connect to Maps on the web. Since the launch of Apple Maps on iPhone in 2012, Apple has gradually added new features to the service, including detailed city maps, multi-stop routes, cycling directions, electric vehicle routing, and offline navigation.