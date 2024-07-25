Since its debut in 2012, Apple Maps has come a long way, adding features like detailed city maps, multi-stop routes, cycling directions, electric vehicle routing, and offline navigation. The arrival of the web version represents a major expansion of the service, which could finally compete on equal terms with Google Maps, which has been present on the web for years.

Apple Maps is no longer just an app for iPhone and iPad. The Cupertino giant has in fact launched a beta version of its mapping service accessible from any web browser, thus opening a new challenge to Google Maps, currently the undisputed leader in the sector.

New features and compatibility

The web version of Apple Maps, available at beta.maps.apple.comlets you get directions, view reviews, explore cities, and order food directly from maps, just like the iOS version. Apple promises to introduce more features in the coming months, such as the immersive Look Around view. Currently, the web version is only available in English and compatible with Safari and Chrome browsers on Mac and iPad, and Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. The company has announced plans to expand support to other languages, browsers, and platforms in the future.

A screenshot of Apple Maps Beta

However, competition in the online mapping sector is becoming increasingly fierce. Overture Maps Foundation, backed by giants such as Amazon, Meta and Microsoft, recently made its first set of map data public, offering developers the possibility of using this information for free in their apps.

Apple is aiming to strengthen its presence in the online maps sector and challenge the dominance of Google Maps, which has also recently changed some privacy settings. The competition is getting more and more heated, with the entry of new open source alternatives that could revolutionize the panorama of digital maps. It remains to be seen how this challenge will evolve and what the impact will be on the user experience of users, who are increasingly demanding in terms of precision, reliability and completeness of information.

