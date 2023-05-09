Apple you will certainly know it, we are certainly talking about one of the most famous companies in the tech field. If on the one hand success is certainly an asset, in reality all this visibility also hides another side of the coin: counterfeiting. And if you have no idea how many apple products are counterfeited, then maybe today’s data will clear your mind.

Apple: many counterfeit products, here are those seized in a single airport!

The phenomenon of counterfeiting of tech products is much more widespread than you might imagine. The fake products that try to mimic the design of Apple devices without however guaranteeing the same quality and illegally earning are very many, and to give us an idea are the recent data reported by AppleInsider and PhoneArena.

The protagonist is a single airport, the Washington-Dulles international airport, and the numbers were recorded in the month of March 2023 alone. During the 32 days of the month, well 1000 fake AirPods and 50 counterfeit Apple Watches, for a total value of about 300 thousand dollars. Furthermore, according to the sources, the packaging apparently seemed convincing, and only a more in-depth analysis due to some suspicions then led to the discovery.

In short, the data speak for themselves and if by chance they seem “low” numbers to you, we remind you that we are talking about a single airport in a single month. Always be careful when buying, especially if they are unreliable sellers!