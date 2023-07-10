Bloomberg: Apple Vision Pro augmented reality glasses will be sold by appointment

Apple will sell a limited number of AR glasses. About it informs Bloomberg.

According to Mark Gurman, a columnist for the agency, the company asked the first buyers to personally come to one of the Apple Stores to pick up the device. The device will be sold by appointment and personally in the hands of the user.

Gurman explained that in this way Apple wants to customize the Vision Pro for a specific consumer and show him all the functions of the headset. It follows that it will be quite difficult to purchase glasses at an early stage due to interest in the device and regional restrictions, since in early 2024 the device will be available only in the United States.

According to Mark Gurman, sales of Vision Pro in other regions are going to be launched at the end of 2024. At the same time, Apple will open sales in its online store earlier. The insider said that the augmented reality headset will be sold in the markets of France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea.

In early July, Financial Times sources said that Apple has adjusted its plans for the production of augmented reality glasses. If earlier the company planned to put a million devices on the market, then it lowered the forecast to 400,000 units.