06/17/2023 – 6:36 pm

Apple continues to be recognized as the world’s most valuable brand for the second consecutive year, according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report 2023. Even with a 20% decline in the overall index from 2022, the total brand value of the top 100 brands reaches a staggering $6.9 trillion in 2023.

This result reinforces the long-term growth trend of the Kantar BrandZ Top 100, which recorded a 47% increase compared to the pre-pandemic period (2019).

Check out the ranking of the most valuable brands:

Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands by Kantar BrandZ in 2023

Ranking and brand value in 2023 (billion):

1 Apple (USA): 880,455

2 Google (USA): 577,683

3 Microsoft (USA): 501,856

4 Amazon (USA): 468,737

5 McDonald’s (USA): 191,109

6 Visa (USA): 169,092

7 Tencent (China): 141,020

8 Louis Vuitton (France): 124,822

9 MasterCard (USA): 110,631

10 Coke (USA): 106,109

Main highlights of the report

Tech brands dominate the Top 100: Apple tops the list with a brand valuation of $880.455 billion, followed by Google and Microsoft. Technology brands continue to be the most represented in the ranking and account for the largest share of total brand value.

Apple’s resilience: Apple has shown its resilience in the face of market adversity, justifying its premium prices through positive consumer perceptions. This reinforces the idea that meaningful and distinctive brands are best positioned to weather the global economic turmoil.

Brand growth trend: despite market volatility and the impact of the global macroeconomy, the world’s most valuable brands remain highly regarded by consumers. This stability in public perception reinforces the importance of effective investment in marketing and long-term thinking to drive business growth.

Brands that justify higher prices: Brands that can justify a higher price than their competitors based on the strength of their relationships with consumers have been growing at twice the rate. Over the past four years, these brands have added 67% to their brand equity, underscoring the importance of building strong audience bonds.

Untapped opportunities in sustainability: Only 2% of the most valuable global brands are considered sustainability leaders. This reveals a significant opportunity for brands to explore and excel in this area, as environmental awareness becomes increasingly important to consumers.

Success stories in 2023

Pepsi: With a 17% increase in its brand equity over the previous year, Pepsi returns to the global ranking at position 91. The brand has strengthened its premium price position in the United States and is considered a value brand worldwide, thanks to its exceptional publicity.

Conclusion

Martin Guerrieria, managing director of Kantar BrandZ, claims that this year’s results – despite the reduction in added value – are actually a continuation of the brands’ long-term growth trend, which started after the 2008 global financial crisis and has continued until the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“While the market has been volatile and taken a heavy toll from the global macro economy, consumers’ views on brands have proven to be much more stable – the world’s most valuable brands remain as highly regarded as ever,” he says.

