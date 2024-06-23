AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 06/23/2024 – 18:32

Apple is in dialogue with its major competitor, Meta, parent company of Facebook, to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI), developed by this company, into its products, in an attempt to catch up with its competitors in the sector, reported the Wall Street Journal this Sunday (23).

The news comes after Apple also closed an agreement with OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, to help equip its new service, “Apple Intelligence”, with AI, which will provide its coveted devices with various features of this technology.

Apple has developed its own, smaller artificial intelligence, but said it will turn to other companies, such as OpenAI, to enhance its offering.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which cites sources close to the topic, Meta maintained dialogues with Apple to integrate its own generative AI model into “Apple Intelligence”.

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said in early June that Apple also wanted to incorporate capabilities from Google’s generative AI system, Gemini, into its devices.

According to analysts, the big challenge for Apple in recent years has been how to include ChatGPT-style AI in its products without weakening its much-promoted privacy and security.

Among other features, “Apple Intelligence” will allow users to create their own emojis based on a description in everyday language, or generate brief summaries of emails in the search engine.

Apple reported that Siri, its voice assistant, will also have an AI-based update.

According to consultancy Canalys, 16% of smartphones sold this year will be equipped with generative AI functions, a proportion that is expected to reach 54% in 2028.