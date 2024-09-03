The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Apple MagSafe silicone case for iPhone 15 pro Max. The promotion is -34% compared to the recommended price. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The recommended price is 59€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple Case Features
The Apple MagSafe Silicone Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max is designed to allow for wireless charging with compatible charging devices. This case lets you charge with MagSafe Power without removing the case.
The product is in silicone, smooth and soft. The interior lining is made of soft microfiber to protect the iPhone. The case is available in several colors, but at the time of writing only the ones listed above are on sale.
