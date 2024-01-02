The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for a Apple MacBook Pro with 2023 M3 Pro chip. The reported discount is 8% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price from Amazon it is €2,599. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform considering the version sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip
Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip it has an 11-core CPU and a 14-core GPU. The screen is a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. The RAM is 18 GB and the storage space is 512 GB (SSD). The FaceTime HD camera is 1080p, and the laptop has three professional-quality microphones with six speakers with spatial audio.
The battery of the Apple MacBook Pro promises up to 18 hours of use. The laptop is compatible with major apps like Adobe Creative Cloud, Apple Xcode, Microsoft 365, Medivis SurgicalAR. The package includes the power supply and cable.
