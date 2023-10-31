As mentioned, the 14- and 16-inch MacBooks feature the same aluminum unibody design with an edge-to-edge display and a notch at the top. The display can reach brightness levels of up to 1,600 nits in bright environments, 20% higher than before. Finally, the company offers the new MacBook Pro models in the new Space Black color. The company has not made any changes to the doors.

Apple has announced the new models of 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro . Although the design of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro has remained unchanged, the company has introduced changes to the internal components. The base 14-inch MacBook Pro is available at $1,599 while the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 .

The components of the new MacBook Pro

The 14-inch MacBook Pro models now come with the most recent M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips of Apple. The new chips offer improved computing and graphics capabilities, more than double the M1 chip series for MacBook Pro models.

THE new M3 and M3 Pro chips are now available with the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The M3 Max chip is available for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models come with a fan that helps in heat dissipation and ensures smooth performance. The MacBook Pro M3 is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1. The MacBook Pro M3 is up to 40% faster than the MacBook Pro M1 and the MacBook Pro M3 Max is 2.5 times faster than the MacBook Pro M1 Max.

The MacBook Pro M3 Max supports up to 4 high-resolution external monitors. The M3 chip features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, the M3 Pro has a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, while the M3 Max chip features a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU. All M3 chips can be configured with 24GB, 36GB and 128GB of unified memory respectively. All models have an autonomy of up to 22 hours.