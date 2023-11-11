An offer for one is available through Amazon Italy Apple MacBook Air 2020 8+256 GB. The discount reported by Amazon for this product compared to the recommended price is 35%, or €430. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €1,229. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The features of the Apple MacBook Air 2020
Apple MacBook Air 2020 has one Retina display screen with True Tone 13.3 inches and native resolution of 2560×1600. It has two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps) and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps). It features an Apple M1 Chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. The battery promises 18 hours of use.
#Apple #MacBook #Air #sale #historic #minimum #price #Amazon #Italy