For Apple enthusiasts, you can now find aAmazon offer which offers a 31% discount forApple MacBook Air 2020 13 inch and 8+256GB. The saving is €380. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this MacBook it is €1,229. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This Apple MacBook Air 2020 offers a 13.3-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM and a storage space of 256 GB (SSD). MacBook Air works seamlessly with iPhones and other Apple devices. The battery promises up to 18 hours of use. It is equipped with an Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU.