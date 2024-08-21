The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Apple MacBook Air 15″ with M3 chip 8+512GBThe promotion is -16% compared to the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.

The recommended price is €1,879. The current price is the best ever, also the laptop is back on sale after a few days of unavailability, but there are only eight units: if you are interested we advise you not to wait too long before making the purchase.