The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a MacBook Air 13 with M3 chip (2024)which now offers a -17% compared to the lowest recent price, that is -309€. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
There promotion This is a “Back to School Sale” and is the lowest price ever offered on the platform for this MacBook Air model. The laptop is sold and shipped by Amazon.
MacBook Air 13 Features
Apple’s laptop offers a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina displaywith support for a billion colors. Under the hood we find an M3 chip that has an 8-core CPU and a GPU up to 10 cores. The battery promises 18 hours of autonomy, so you don’t have to recharge the laptop until the evening.
The MacBook Air 13 also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camerathree microphones and four speakers with spatial audio. It is a lightweight model with minimal thickness, so it is easy to carry.
