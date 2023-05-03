Apple you can’t not know her. In addition to the notorious iPhone, the company has been offering us a wide range of PCs for years now, which are becoming much more interesting every generation. Today we are here to bring you back not a bad offer so if you are curious and want to proceed with the purchase rest assured that you are in the right place!

Apple Mac Mini M2 is on offer!

Ever heard of Mac Mini? A really powerful PC, with small dimensions to say the least. Today there is an interesting offer that concerns the version with M2 processor. With only 599 euros, you can take home a respectable device. A discount that sees a good 100 euros subtracted from the list price. As you well know, Apple is not always inclined to this type of discount, so our advice is to go for it in the purchase here.

Here is the technical sheet:

Apple Silicon M2 processor

Integrated GPU

8 GB RAM unified memory

256GB SSD

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

2 USB-C Thunderbolt

2 USB-A 3.1 Gen2

1HDMI

Audio combos

Ethernet

As you can see it is a respectable device. The real workhorse is certainly the dimensions that make it perfect for any type of workstation you have. After all, it is known that Apple products are designed and thought to be visually attractive as well as functional!