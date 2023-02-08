Jnow it’s getting complicated. Apple is modernizing its desktop computers, the new Mac Mini is on the market. In the past, you would have lost a few sentences about it: This is the entry-level device in the Apple world, particularly compact, particularly inexpensive, but if you want more performance, take the Mac Studio introduced a year ago or the older and outrageously expensive Mac Pro, which starts at 6500 Euro starts and still runs with Intel processors. The current iMac, i.e. the PC in an all-in-one housing including a monitor, is currently uninteresting because it is only available with a small 24-inch screen and M1 processor.

But now the world looks different. The Mac Mini in the smallest expansion stage comes at a reduced price, it’s hard to believe. Apple only charges 700 euros for the variant with an M2 processor, eight gigabytes of RAM and a 256 gigabyte SSD. You can strike unseen. With this equipment, one or the other might start pondering about the limited working memory. However: Even with eight gigabytes, all office and photo software runs without any problems, only those who edit videos or edit complex music projects need more. The much slower SSD speaks against the base model. The flash modules used reduce the usable memory channels, and the transfer rate is reduced as a result. It remains to be seen whether this will bother an office worker.