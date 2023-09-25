Through Amazon Italy you can buy one Apple Mac mini 2023 with M2 chip. The discount is 18% compared to the recommended price, i.e. €130. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon for this product is €729. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is only €30. The computer is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

Apple Mac mini 2023 it features an M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU and 8 GB of memory. The storage space is 256 GB (SSD). It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port. Connection is available via Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet. There is also a headphone jack.